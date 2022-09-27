VMRO-DPMNE’s central focus is to win parliamentary elections, to form a government. That’s why it makes efforts that the work of all mayors such as Kisela Voda, Butel, Aerodrom, Gjorce Petrov, and Skopje be better. There are no attempts for replacement, the party won convincingly in local elections, the party’s rating according to international polls is 2 to 1, almost in relation to SDSM, and there is no reason for a replacement here, journalist Dragan Pavlovic Latas said on Kanal 5’s “Samo vistina” show.

Latas pointed out that the dispute with the mayor of the city of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, which she caused is an unwanted incident which is a bad procedure because she bears responsibility before the party that brought her to that position, while it is more than clear that there is nothing disputable in the tender in Water Supply and Sewerage.

If you look at the dispute, there is a quick solution, according to the documents and correspondence received from the European Bank, there is nothing disputable in the tender in Water Supply and Sewerage. This means there is no disputed tender, the money is not on the Macedonian account nor will it be; it belongs to the European Investment Bank and it gives it according to its estimates. They have the most information and say that there is nothing disputable in the tender, Latas pointed out.

Latas adds you cannot address the party that brought you to that position in that way and say that you will not answer to them.

You answer to the one who brought you, Latas pointed out.

He still said that those who voted for Arsovska were not wrong, she has a good capacity, but due to her political inexperience she joined a colorful company that imposes a style of behavior that is not hers, she is still an expert with studies from abroad and a member of prestigious institutions and she should think about her actions.