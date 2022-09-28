Seventy-nine soldiers from the army of the Republic of Macedonia receive the Meritorious Unit Citation and Vermont Commendation Medals at an award ceremony at Illenden Barracks, Skopje, Macedonia, Sept. 12, 2013. Soldiers were honored for their service with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2010. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Dyana Allen)

Scandal and shame, the party of the deserter Kovacevski recruits professional soldiers through municipal branches, said VMRO-DPMNE, as a reaction to the notification to the members of the SDS from Aracinovo, published on the Facebook page of the Arachinovo branch of the party, where it is said that everyone who responded to the advertisement for professional soldiers in the army, to call the president of SDS Arachinovo.