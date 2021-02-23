Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska said Tuesday that they would consider whether to request prison detention for Saso Mijalkov, but noted that a mitigating circumstance was that he reported himself.
Ruskovska said he sent a message through other people that he wants to report, but only to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. I consulted with the public prosecutor whether to report to the police anyway. He said that he can report to us as well, she said.
We will consider whether to request prison detention. We will decide with the colleagues, but still a mitigating circumstance is that hereported himself. And the order was not served to Mijalkov. During a conversation with his lawyer, we concluded that he made a mistake by not reporting and not being served with the order, Ruskovska said.
