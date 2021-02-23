Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska said Tuesday that they would consider whether to request prison detention for Saso Mijalkov, but noted that a mitigating circumstance was that he reported himself.

Ruskovska said he sent a message through other people that he wants to report, but only to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. I consulted with the public prosecutor whether to report to the police anyway. He said that he can report to us as well, she said.