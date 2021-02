Chief prosecutor at the Prosecutor’s Office for organized crime, Vilma Ruskovska says that she absolutely does not believe in the story of the former secret police chief, Saso Mijalkov, that he was sick with high fever and that in the morning he found out that the whole country was looking for him.

She said that she had not seen Mijalkov and could not assess whether he seemed sick or not.

Last October, Mijalkov tested positive for the coronavirus.