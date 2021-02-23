The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, commented on the Mijalkov case, after he appeared before the public prosecutor’s office to be served with the house arrest order.

This is nothing but circus. They made a circus out of the state. Zaev, it’s enough, Mickoski said, pointing out that it is perfectly clear that there is an agreement with Mijalkov.

He said that everything that Zaev tried to prove, that the instructions work, it turns out that the Economist was really right when it said that Macedonia is a hybrid regime.