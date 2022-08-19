Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska appealed on Friday the decision on her suspension from office to the Council of Public Prosecutors. With the appeal, Ruskovska said, she refutes the allegations in the decision.

Absolutely this is not pressure from the current government, but we have had many governments before, without specifying which government the pressure is coming from. This was the brief statement of the prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska on whether there is any political background to her suspension from the position of head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime. She says that she will not share her suspicions about whether and who would be behind her suspension with the public and that she is not afraid to say them, she just does not want to end up in the court for defamation.

As a prosecutor, I don’t want to believe that any politician or politics is behind all this. I call on you journalists to find out what is the background of all this, said Ruskovska after she filed the appeal.