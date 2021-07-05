VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Georgija Sajkoski met with party supporters in Tetovo and Brvenica today, in the run up to the municipal elections.

The citizens are disappointed with the empty promises they got from SDSM, when they were promised a European Macedonia and a society for all. SDSM promised that in their four year term they will build streets, sewers, water lines, new jobs and foreign investments. SDSM just hastened its fall with its empty promises, Sajkoski said.