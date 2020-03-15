The State Electoral Commission members suggested that the early general elections, scheduled on April 12, are postponed due to the coronavirus.

The proposals came from the SDSM party nominated members of the SEC, while SEC President Oliver Derkovski, nominated by VMRO-DPMNE, said that a decision needs to be made with a cool head. The Commission reminded that parts of the country are in quarantine and that holding elections requires training 35.000 people who will oversee the voting of about a million people.

Derkovski said that all efforts are made to complete the tasks before the SEC electronically but that preparing for elections the sometimes requires holding meetings of several hundred people at the same time.

We will continue to work until a new decision is made by the relevant institutions, Dekovski added.

The Parliament is dissolved. There is precedent to re-call an already dissolved Parliament, from the 2016 political crisis, when a scheduled election was postponed on SDSM request.