The once prestigious SEE university in Tetovo explains the allegations that it was issuing suspicious diplomas to its students on a technical error. The issue was raised after it was revealed that the son of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi was allowed to take the bar exam before he even graduated from the SEE law faculty.

This was followed up by allegations that over 200 diplomas issued by SEE are problematic. SEE rector Abdulmenaf Bexheti called the reports “half-truth”. He acknowledged that the university made a “technical error” and was issuing certificates with a wrong title but says that these were not actual diplomas.