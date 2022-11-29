Durign the trial against Serbian mobster Velja Nevolja, a witness explained how insiders in the Macedonian Interior Ministry were giving passports to their gang. It was revealed that over 200 passports were given to hitmen, money launderers and other mafia figures from the region and from around the world – a scandal in which only low level Interior Ministry official were sentenced in a quickly arranged trial.

There is a man in Macedonia known as Rocco. He sells passports on behalf of their Interior Ministry. Once, at a house in Zemun (near Belgrade) I brought money for transport to Turkey and I brought 30,000 EUR for a passport for Marko Bozic. The contact person in Macedonia was Rocco. I emphasized that this was in connection to drug distribution and racketeering, said witness Srdjan Lalic during the trial