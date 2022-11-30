In the framework of a two-day visit to Macedonia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will stroll through the Old Bazaar in Skopje and meet with the crew of Macedonian documentary Honeyland on Wednesday.

He will also have a meeting with young people visiting the Political School of the Presidential Center for Political Education.

In the afternoon, Steinmeier will visit the Wind Park in Bogdanci, the first of its kind in the Western Balkans, and then the Dräxlmaier factory in Kavadarci.