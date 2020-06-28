The head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the first electoral district Gordana Siljanoska – Davkova today at meetings with citizens in the Skopje City Park said that the program “Renewal of Macedonia” envisages measures for greater green spaces in urban environments and reduction of air pollution.

She pointed out that Macedonia has huge potential both in the field of cultural tourism and healthy food production and in implementing the promised projects for 30% green spaces in each municipality for which VMRO-DPMNE and the “For Renewal of Macedonia” Coalition pledge for with their projects.

I imagine Macedonia, and I said that last year, as a country that can live on culture, cultural tourism but also healthy food. Therefore, I think that the idea of green bonds for 30% green space in each municipality for noise control is a great idea, added Siljanoska.

In the program, said Siljanoska, there is a huge number of innovative projects, especially in the field of environmental protection and that VMRO-DPMNE and the “For Renewal of Macedonia” Coalition are seriously committed to reducing air pollution which is a burning problem of citizens in urban areas.