The head of the candidate list of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition in the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski at Sunday’s rally in the municipality of Novaci said that it was the third day he called on the leader of the ruling Zoran Zaev to say whether he is able to prove the origin of his personal capital and wealth and the origin of his family’s wealth.

An important part of our program is the rule of law and legal state. For the third day in a row, Zaev is avoiding to answer. We have a project called inspecting the capital and wealth of all politicians and public figures over the past 30 years. A few months ago, the president of our party and the future prime minister Hristijan Mickoski presented this publicly, and now it is part of our program and we will implement it, said Nikolovski.