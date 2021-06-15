Speaking in an interview with TV Sitel about the new education reform and the merging of history class with other classes, professor and VMRO-DPMNE MP, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova said that the education reform needs a serious approach and consultation with all factors and institutions, not just reform for the sake of reform and that this is the worst time to implement the reform involving children.

We have documents, the Macedonian Academy, the Institute of National History, the Institute of the Faculty of Philology, all institutions and I would not dare if I were a minister, if I am a person who implies knowledge and education, not to listen to them and think, surely ministers are not the smartest, they are servants of the citizens, and such reforms take time as the president of MANU says, and need a serious approach, and I have said about the reforms many times, reforms in such difficult times of health crisis should not be implemented especially not ones involving children, pointed out Siljanovska Davkova.

Siljanovska says that consultation with all factors is needed, not just reform for the sake of reform.