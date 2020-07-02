Negotiating framework does not mean a date for negotiations. It focuses on three moments, principles, essence and procedure. EU members, after reviewing it, have the right to make comments, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the first electoral district said in a TV debate on TV24.

The professor explained that the Macedonian language does not return with the negotiating framework and does not become an official EU language, the fact that the document is in Macedonian is a common approach that should be translated into the language of the country.