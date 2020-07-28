Sitel TV interview with Hristijan Mickoski this evening Macedonia 28.07.2020 / 15:09 VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski will have an interview with Sitel TV this evening, at 19h. The interview comes at a time when VMRO is working on putting together a new governing coalition after the inconclusive elections of July 15. interviewMickoskisitel Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 28.07.2020 Elections can’t be seen as fair and democratic, Mickoski says during meeting with German Ambassador Holstein Macedonia 21.07.2020 Mickoski tells party leaders that he will work toward a coalition, but not at any price Macedonia 20.07.2020 VMRO declares that the elections were held in an undemocratic environment Macedonia News SDSM’s urban and rural wings prepare to fight for primacy amid uncertain outcome of coalition talks Elections can’t be seen as fair and democratic, Mickoski says during meeting with German Ambassador Holstein Five corona deaths in one day, number of active cases remains over 4,000 Police detains nearly a 100 illegal immigrants in one night Prosecutors raid the State Electoral Commission to investigate the software that threw the election outcome into doubt Toskovski: The new VMRO statute will allow for direct democracy in the party Cair Mayor Ganiu says he will act against the unknown developer who defied his order The Ilinden cavalry begins its ride to Krusevo .
