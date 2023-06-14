The police acted in a swift and efficient way regarding yesterday’s attack on a Macedonian national from the village of Labuniste. The attacker has been detained, statements have been taken from eyewitnesses and the case has been resolved, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Wednesday.

“The statement given by the person who was attacked took place in the medical center. The case has been resolved and I leave it up to the colleagues from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to assess the evidence materials. Nevertheless, we acted in a swift and efficient way and have the perpetrator in detention,” Spasovski told reporters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has appealed for restraint in providing premature qualifications until the resolution of the case involving yesterday’s attack on a Macedonian national from the village of Labuniste.

According to media reports, Bekir Kadrieski, president of the association of Bulgarians “Semeto”, reported that he had been beaten by an unknown person in Struga and insulted on ethnic grounds.