It has been 19 days since the Government announced that the constitutional amendments are completed, ready to be submitted. Why don’t they do that, what are they waiting for?, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hritijan Mickoski, asked on Wednesday in a TV interview.

“Is SDS expecting to continue the negotiations? We won’t do it until they choose one of the two proposals we offered. But no, it isn’t that, SDS knows that they don’t have the necessary 80 votes in the Parliament, so the leadership is postponing the moment when they will have to admit the failure to deliver what they have promised”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that VMRO-DPMNE was not part of the problem, but it is part of the solution, and the people value that.

“We don’t source our power from the Persian carpets in Bruxelles, but from the people in Macedonia. On June 18 last year, immediately after the Government accepted the “French Proposal”, I said that I won’t accept the constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat, and today, a year and lot of pressure later, I still stand on my position”, Mickoski pointed out.

Mickoski also reiterated that the party’s 44 MPs are the palisade which will stop the Bulgarian diktat.