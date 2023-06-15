President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday with Lord Stuart Peach, the United Kingdom Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, who will take part at the Prespa Forum Dialogue 2023 in Struga on June 15-16.

Pendarovski and Peach discussed the development of Macedonia-UK relations over the past 30 years and the possibilities for enhancement of cooperation on topics of mutual interest, the President’s Office said in a press release.

President Pendarovski highlighted the significance that Macedonia attaches to the British support in many areas and through various forms, expecting it to continue in the future.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions and information on current developments in the broader region, especially in the context of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, as well as the countries’ response within NATO, reads the press release.