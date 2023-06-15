DUI strives to lower the VMRO-DPMNE capacity , but they will fail, claims the party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

“SDSM doesn’t understand that they are being used in DUI’s game of inventing quasi-conservative parties to lower VMRO-DPMNE’s capacity. SDSM will never grow out of this”, Mickoski said in an interview with Alfa TV.

What legitimacy can this Government have, when the only policy that keeps them together, beside the stealing, is the treachery to the Macedonian people, Mickoski continues, also asking what next?

That was exactly why I accepted the leadership meeting, to find out what is next, when this initiative fails? I didn’t get an answer because we are dealing with shallow politicians, who lack the vision, creativity, skills, and a plan necessary to find a way out of this situation they put us in”, Mickoski said.