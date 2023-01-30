Demerdzhiev promised that he will make sure that the Bulgarian citizens who will arrive in Skopje will not cause provocations.

We had a fruitful working meeting on all issues related to safe and peaceful honoring. Spasovski assured me that all security measures will be taken. I, on the other hand, confirmed that I will take all measures so that the people who will come from Bulgaria do not allow provocations or disturbance of the peace. We have come to an agreement that we have a duty not to allow some people to light a fire where there is none. The goal is to pay respect to a historical person like Goce Delcev and not to make it a ground for radical and pseudo-national calculations. Spasovski assured me that the case with Pendikov will be completely cleared up. The goal is to have prevention and not allow such cases in the future. Because such incidents disturb our relations which are at a high level. I handed over to my counterpart Spasovski documents from the case about the received threats on Pendikov’s life while he was in the hospital and the culprits will be held accountable before the law, said Demerdzhiev.