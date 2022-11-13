Stefan Bogoev monopolizes the Berovo Lake, and will build a hotel on the shore on an area of 7,500m2 in Berovo under the authority of SDS, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.

The property of 7,500 m2, next to a lake, was bought last year, on October 7, just 10 days before the local elections. The property is owned by Stefan Bogoev’s mother and is intended for a hotel complex. All this is happening in Berovo, where the local government is SDS, a party in which Bogoev is the vice president. The investment cycle takes place one year after Bogoev is no longer mayor, that is, after a 4-year mandate in the municipality of Karpos. With what money will the Bogoev family build the hotel complex on Berovo Lake and are they legally acquired? Is Bogoev using his position to expand his business?, the party asks.