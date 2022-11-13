Silence from the municipal authorities in Delcevo regarding the manipulations with street “3” in the central city area, for the construction of which the mayor of Goran Trajkoski spent a large sum of around 50,000 euros. The street is now subject to reconstruction by the local government.

The serious problems on the street that appeared shortly after construction posed a traffic risk for drivers, so instead of a new street, citizens will now get a patched street, given the inability of the local government led by Mayor Goran Trajkovski to construct the street itself in the first place.

The construction of this street was within the framework of the project to improve municipal services through which the mayor of the municipality of Delcevo, Goran Trajkovski, spent over 8 million denars, of which over 5 million denars are debts that the citizens will have to pay back from the money of the budget of the municipality in the coming years.

Such amateurism of low-quality implementation by the mayor with money that is not available and whose spending they boast to the public in order to gain some political point is an undesirable practice and it should be overcome in the future.