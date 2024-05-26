Negotiations with coalition partners for the future government are well underway, but there is still no final agreement, so VMRO-DPMNE will not share any details until an official announcement is made, party spokesman Naum Stoilkovski stated at a news conference on Saturday.

Stoilkovski mentioned that the discussions with coalition partners are “based on principles, the European integration process, the fight against crime and corruption, as well as the need for reforms to accelerate economic development.”

“What I can say is that the negotiations continue,” he added.

Speaking in Kalishta village, Struga, at a party gathering organized to mark Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day on Friday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski emphasized that the new government would promote unity and responsibility.

“The new chapter is based on responsibility, morality, and values that are our binding credo. We will form a new government soon. But forming the government is the easy step. The big steps are the results we have to deliver.

“Many of you see yourselves in different positions, offices, and posts, but for me, this has never represented a ticket to a good life. It is a duty and great responsibility before those giving us this power, the people.

“Be aware that any of your failures will disappoint the people whose hands we shook in our many years of fighting to put an end to this rule,” Mickoski said.

He urged future officials to work relentlessly from their first day in office, to solve as many problems as possible, and to be the change that the people need to see immediately.