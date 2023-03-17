The ODAS student association plans to protest in front of the Education Ministry today, demanding a number of changes in the treatment of university students.

According to ODAS head Anisija Ugrinovska, their key demands are that the graduation exams are reduced – due to the holes in education during the corona period and the recent wave of emailed fake bomb threats which disrupted classes. The students also protest the poor living conditions in the dorms in Skopje.