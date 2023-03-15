The Education Ministry, through its continuous disregard for students and respect for legal deadlines, is forcing students to demand their rights again with protests and radicalization, according to the Student Resistance.

They remind that we are already entering the third month of the new year and the Education Ministry has not fulfilled any of its promises and they announce protests and blockades throughout Skopje.

Not like last time with one protest and one march, but a daily blockade of all boulevards in the capital, says the student association.