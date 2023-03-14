VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski warned that one of the companies that will conduct oversight on the major, 1.3 billion EUR worth highway project with Bechtel, and which will receive much of the 20 million EUR planned for oversight, is completely incompetent in this field.

According to Stojanoski, the Elektra Solutions company, which is part of the IRD consortium that won the oversight contract, was registered for laundry production.

You heard that right, the company working on production of undergarments will review construction on Corridors 8 and 10D, Stojanoski said.

All the companies in the oversight consortium have serious issues – they have been linked to Russian interests, were involved in a corrupt deal in Armenia and helped the brother of former Armenian President flee the country. The consortium cited five foreign experts on their payroll, who will be paid 300,000 EUR each for their services. The head of the consortium will collect 1.5 million EUR.