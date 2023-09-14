Only 360 people submitted their applications to the Bechtel company, that is seeking 2,000 workers now, and will seek thousands more as its large highway project hopefully progresses in the future.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski revealed this lack of interest during the latest groundbreaking ceremony near Prilep. The company held employment events in Tetovo, Gostivar and Bitola, in an attempt to increase interest. It’s controversial no-bid contract included an obligation for Macedonia to amend its labour protection laws, allowing employers to reduce vacation days and days off for workers, leading to concerns that working on the Bechtel sites will be even more difficult than normal construction work.