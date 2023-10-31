The Government was caught red-handed in serious crime in the highway rpoject for the Corridors 8 and 10D, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his vist to the rural municipality of Lozovo. Mickoski warned that the Government is trying to make changes ot the law on business secrets, to protect the deal that its notoriously corrupt First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi negotiated with the US company Bechtel.

The Government is now trying to cover up its crime, but they will not succeed. Their idea will now work. We have not received the proposed text of the law. They may try to adopt it with the EU flag procedure, but if they abuse this procedure again, than, once the Government is changed, the next Government will seriously move to correct this error, Mickoski said.

Grubi and other Government ministers are resisting the publication of details about the deal that will easily top two billion USD in cost. Grubi’s DUI party is reportedly positioning friendly companies to become subcontractors in the major infrastructure deal.