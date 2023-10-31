The price of the OSCE summit that Macedonia will host in December keeps ballooning. After the scandalous deal to prepare the Boris Trajkovski sports hall for the summit – which Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani awarded to a company exceptionally close to his DUI party for 1.8 million EUR – almost an additional million will go just for renting vehicles for the coming dignitaries.

The full contract is valued at 960,000 EUR and two deals were already signed with the ABC rental company. The cost of the renting of the vehicles caused outrage in the public, which suspects another corrupt DUI deal. Critics of the plan are saying that, for this price, the Ministry could buy dozens of new vehicles.