President Stevo Pendarovski has announced the convening of a Security Council session on Wednesday at noon, as relayed by the President’s Office.

The session, to be held at Villa Vodno, will focus on discussions regarding the security situation in the nation and the broader Euro-Atlantic region.

In attendance at this session, alongside the members of the Security Council, will be Zarko Miloshevski, the leader of the National Security Agency, and Erold Musliu, the director of the Intelligence Agency.