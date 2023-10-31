At a press conference on Tuesday, Marko Bislimoski, the president of the Energy Regulatory Committee (ERC), announced a 4.51 percent rise in the cost of heating.

In practice, Bislimoski claims, the increase would be Mden 80 for the average bill of Mden 1.800 in Skopje.

Bislimoski stated that there won’t be another price adjustment until the end of the heating season, regardless of the tariff on Russian gas.

“Despite the desired rise of over 50 percent, the ERC took decisions that resulted in an increase of 4.51% in the end price for provided heating energy for consumers supplied by ESM (Power Plants of Macedonia).Despite the desired rise of over 50 percent, the ERC took decisions that resulted in an increase of 4.51% in the end price for provided heating energy for consumers supplied by ESM (Power Plants of Macedonia). With these decisions, the citizens’ prices remain unchanged, and the three ESM companies responsible for the production, distribution, and supply of heating energy are essentially compelled to turn on the Belasica heat pipe in order for the system to run profitably and to utilize all of the TETO-provided heating energy,” stated Bislimoski.

The ERC reports that 64.000 households are receiving heating energy in total.