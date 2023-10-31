Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, has announced that the party is currently examining allegations received from whistleblowers just a few days ago regarding misconduct at the Oncology Clinic in 2023.

While visiting the Municipality of Lozovo on Tuesday, Mickoski stated that more information on this matter would be disclosed in the near future.

He highlighted that the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee investigating the Oncology Clinic case had uncovered “cataclysmic and shocking information.”

Mickoski expressed that his party receives numerous testimonies and well-documented evidence from whistleblowers. Recently, they received a case that is under thorough investigation. This case pertains to current events in 2023, as the Inquiry Committee’s scope covers only until 2021. Mickoski emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “I’m talking about now in 2023, and if it confirms to be true, then I really have to say that we’re dealing with monsters, not humans.”

In his view, despite the previous scandal involving therapies for oncology patients, these alleged abuses of inhumane proportions persist.

Mickoski revealed the party’s intention to make the information public if the whistleblower’s claims are substantiated. Furthermore, they plan to push for a robust investigation by the prosecution, as they perceive the ongoing investigation within the Ministry of Interior as unproductive.

When asked for specific details regarding the new case involving the Oncology Clinic, Mickoski mentioned that the information is currently under review. He anticipates presenting these details to the public within a matter of hours or days.