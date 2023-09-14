Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said that the Government will impose lower prices on food items comparable to the period before the latest price spike in August and September.

We will not use the September prices as point of reference. We will reduce prices by 10 percent, but from the level of previous months, Bekteshi warned the retail chains.

The Government plans to impose this latest market intervention on 50 products, while the producers will remain obligated to provide at least 70 percent of the current supply to the market.