The division in DUI now includes Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, who stormed out of today’s meeting of the party leadership near Tetovo. Xhaferi was angry after Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi was removed from the position of Organizational Secretary of the party, as requested by the Skopje based faction of DUI.

The faction, led by Izet Mexhiti, Musa Xhaferi and Blerim Bexheti, took about half of the key positions in the party. At one point, Talat Xhaferi requested that his own, Gostivar wing of the party, also receives a position of Vice President, which was refused. After this, Xhaferi left the meeting.

It’s not clear whether today’s concessions by party leader Ali Ahmeti will reconcile the powerful guerrilla group that turned into a political party after its insurgency in 2001.