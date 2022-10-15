The PES party of European socialists appointed Radmila Sekerinska as one of its Vice Presidents.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was named President of the party, which unites socialist parties from across Europe, and which has recently been able to reverse its poor showing in national elections and take power in several key EU member states, such as Germany.

Sekerinska left the Government and the deputy leader position in SDSM along with Zoran Zaev and has remained passive in Macedonian politics, even staying silent on the growing disputes with and demands from Bulgaria.