VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki informed that last year Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi hosted a delegation of Chechen representatives, including a person who set up a club for “Muslims supporting President Putin”.

It was a strange delegation, led by Abdul Vayeed Niyazov, a Kremlin puppet and former member of the Duma. The Chechen guests also visited Tetovo where they discussed building a park and monument to Ahmat Kadyrov, the first Chechen President, and father of the current despotic chief of the Chechen Republic. In honor of these Putin pets, a dinner was hosted in the elite Bushi hotel in Skopje, Milososki said.

He called on Xhaferi to resign, primarily over the recent incident in the Parliament when Xhaferi shouted profanities at Parliament staffers.