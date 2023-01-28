The Alliance for Albanians is waiting to see if the ruling parties will fulfill its demands for joining the ruling majority. If this does not happen, the leader of the party, Arben Taravari, says that there will probably be elections.

If AA does not join the Government, then 80 MPs will not be secured 100% and it is likely that early parliamentary elections will be held. If we join the Government, then we will give a chance to secure the figure of 80, but whether that will happen does not depend on us, Taravari said, TV21 reported.

He says that their demands are not related to personnel, but rather programmatic.

There is no longer a Ministry of Burek. You know that we do not accept such ministries, said Taravari.