There is nothing left of Macedonia, commented the actor Saso Tasevski disappointed with the photo in which the Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska poses in front of the UCK symbols.

Macedonians became Balkan Kurds. A nation without a state. This should be the Minister of Defense, not the MINISTER OF DISGRACE. A society for all, but without the Macedonians. Such is the nightmare called North Macedonia, Tasevski said.