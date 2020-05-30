Free the innocent people who are imprisoned, free the Macedonian patriots, who fought for a free, independent and unitary Macedonia, said Vlado Jovanovski.

Macedonia, as a common home of all citizens and peoples living in it, but also of the Macedonians. Free the People who fought for your freedom and your right to be your own – Macedonians in the Republic of Macedonia! Free the people who did not want their identity, name, language, history, culture, folklore, traditions, memory, uprisings to be erased! Free the people who did not want their ancestors and graves to be erased! Free the innocent prisoners from the events of 27 April 2017!, he said.

