The Alliance of Albanians and Alternative coalition of opposition Albanian parties announced that it took Debar from DUI. This is their main win in the first round, along with Gostivar.

We go to the second round in five other municipalities, and I believe that we can expand the number of cities led by the Albanian opposition, AA leader Ziadin Sela said.

A crucial race here will likely be the Cair municipality in downtown Skopje, which is important to their main rival DUI.