Ziadin Sela announced during a press conference on Wednesday that the Basic Court in Tetovo had made a ruling on Tuesday that officially recognized him as the Alliance for Albanians’ leader.

“I would like to announce that the representative of the Alliance for Albanians has finally been determined by the Basic Court in Tetovo.” This is a crucial decision for us. While it’s true that the party’s seals are merely symbolic, this decision is crucial because it was one of the strategies used by our rivals to try and break away from the Alliance for Albanians in the midst of the election process, which means the party isn’t being represented as it ought to be.Sela claims that the decision clearly identifies the Alliance for Albanians’ representative and indicates that the party is prepared to run for office and do well.

While Sela emphasized that everyone has the right to appeal, he also pointed out that the ruling upholds the party congress’s request for Arben Taravari to become the leader of the organization, in response to statements made by members of his wing within the party that they would appeal the court’s ruling.

“Therefore, this is not a disagreement between Taravari and me; rather, it is a decision that was made at the party congress, supported by signatures and supporting documentation,” Sela stated.

Sela declared that the party has provided lists of MPs as part of the European Front. “We are a component of the Front European. As I previously explained, the idea was to put us in a bad position as a political party, and it was from that position that I stated we had to decide between two options. We were forced to form a coalition or abstain from the elections. Naturally, we also made the decision to join the European Front,” Sela remarked.

The Basic Court in Tetovo formally announced on Wednesday that it had granted a request to replace the party’s current leader, appointing Ziadin Sela in that role.

The party wing led by Arben Taravari declared that they would appeal the ruling.