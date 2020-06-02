The civic association “We can all together”, in which the Zaev family also appears as donor, has now started with the distribution of, as they say, humanitarian aid for the people who are in prison.

According to the association, the humanitarian aid includes packages with personal hygiene products and a certain amount of food products.

Aware that the global coronavirus pandemic has affected the economy and affected many of our citizens, in the spirit of solidarity, we are here to help the most affected, the vulnerable, and all those in need, the association said.

Our goal, they point out, is to cover as many prisons as possible.