Businessman Orce Kamcev said in his testimony that the “Empire” case had been set up for him to be extorted. However, we would ask the opposite question, ie whether the “Racket” case perhaps have been invented for the defendants from the “Empire” case to be released. This is how the lawyer Deljo Kadiev started his closing arguments as Katica Janeva’s defense. He stressed that there was illegality of the evidence, ie that Janeva was tapped by Kamcev outside the law.

The illegal wiretapping of Janeva is a crime. The court should not have accepted this evidence, but accepted it in the public interest. Materials from illegal wiretapping can be used in SPO cases submitted up to 30 June. After that, there can be only indications, Kadiev explained.