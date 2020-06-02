The situation is already out of control, the young people should not have been allowed to go out at night, because they are to yet spread the virus as the biggest carriers, claims doctor Nikola Panovski.

Since the Commission on Infectious Diseases claims that it has the situation under control, they should put the municipalities where the hotspots are on lockdown, dispatch police units in front of every building or house that has clusters, to control those places, says Panovski.