The Center for Security Research (CBI) organized an event entitled “Discussion on European Security Challenges and Threats”. The Executive Director of the CBI, Assoc. Dr. Aleksandar Nacev, referred to the asymmetric methods of influence in the election process and Mr. Rabbi V. Sedrak, CBI Special Adviser on Anti-Terrorism, spoke on terrorist threats, strategies, and tactics by analyzing lessons learned from the Middle East.

The event is attended by a large number of representatives of the diplomatic corps, fellow researchers from related organizations in the Middle East and domestic security experts and practitioners.

The event was organized in compliance with all security Covid-19 measures and protocols.