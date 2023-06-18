According to VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, the only way out of the current political crisis is for the country to hold early elections. This comes after the attempt to work with the SDSM party to repair the bad position Macedonia is in with regard to Bulgaria and the EU, failed.

The next elections will not only be a message from the people on the requested constitutional amendments, but much more, it will be a message to the Government on the quality of life it delivered, on the poverty and uncertainty. It will be a message on their double digit inflation, the lack of proper healthcare, the corruption in the judiciary and in the public procurement, Mickoski said.

During the conference to mark the 33rd anniversary of the founding of the party, he asked the voters to deliver a clear victory for VMRO, so that the party can start fresh and repair the damage that was done.