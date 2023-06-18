Rescuers found the BMW that crashed into the Lepenec River yesterday, and in it they found the bodies of the three remaining passengers.

A family from Kosovo was driving toward Skopje on the narrow road from the Blace border crossing, when a car from Skopje hit them while overtaking several vehicles. One of the two sons in the BMW was able to swim to safety, but his younger brother and his parents perished.

Search for the vehicle lasted for much of the day. Rivers across Macedonia are at high level, after heavy rains.