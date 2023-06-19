Public Prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutors Office in Skopje is gathering evidence on the heavy traffic accident that took place on Saturday near the border crossing “Blace” between Macedonia and Kosovo, in which three members of one family drowned in the river they fell in.

Until all circumstances leading to the accident are investigated, the driver of the car that caused the accident will be held in custody.

“The driver is a 64-year old citizen of Skopje, and he was driving the Volkswagen Tourane which at the critical moment was overtaking an entire column waiting to cross the border. The driver suddenly lost control, hit the car BMW that was waiting in the column, and threw in the River Lepenec below”, Thee Prosecutor Office informed.

There was a family of four in the BMW. One 21-year old boy managed to jump from the car and save himself. He is in a hospital in kopje now. His parents and 15-year old brother drowned in the torrent.