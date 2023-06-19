The former President of the country, Branko Crvenkovski, proposed that the EU should offer “sweeteners” agreement to West Balkan to speed up the integrations and alleviate the catastrophic fall in EU confidence among the people of the region, on the Monday tribune organized by The Association for Foreign and International Politics Council of Ambassadors, in collaboration with the ex–president.

Crvenkovski first criticized the extremely slow process of West Balkan EU integrations. According to him, the new negotiations methodology, proposed by France, didn’t yield the expected results, since the process is either stuck, or moving too slowly, while Macedonia should take much more broader approach, then the current dispute with Bulgaria.

“The countries of West Balkan should help EU to define a clearer strategy toward the region. What is most important to us from West Balkan at this moment, while not interfering with the already overcomplicated process of decision making in the Union? That is the access to the common market and to the EU funds, similar to the one granted to Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway. To put it bluntly, the initiative would refer to realization of these two goals. let us have no doubts – this would not serve as alternative or a substitution of the full EU membership. To the contrary, that would be an intermediary step or phase that would facilitate the full accession of the region”, Crvenkovski said.

The benefits, according to the ex-president, would be that the regional countries would improve their economic performances. which would make them more prepared for an EU membership. On the other hand, EU would strengthen its credibility and influence in the region, and eliminate all dangers from non-European and anti-European influences, Crveenkovskki pointed out.